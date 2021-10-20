Western Alliance Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETWestern Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.25 (+65.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $536.76M (+75.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.