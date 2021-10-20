Pimco investment chief says firm will invest more in cryptocurrencies - CNBC
Oct. 20, 2021 2:58 PM ETAllianz SE (ALIZF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Allianz's (OTCPK:ALIZF) Pimco, the fixed income behemoth, has dipped a toe into cryptocurrency and plans to gradually invest more in digital assets, a sector that could shake up the financial industry, the firm's chief investment officer, Daniel Ivascyn told CNBC in an interview.
- "Now we’re looking at potentially trading certain cryptocurrencies as part of our trend-following strategies or quant-oriented strategies, then doing more work on the fundamental side," he said.
- He said it will be a gradual process that will require time for internal diligence in speaking with investors. "We'll take baby steps in an area that's rapidly growing," he said.
- The Pimco exec's comments come as bitcoin climbed to record highs, almost reaching $67K at one point, on the day after the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was launched.
- Some of Pimco's hedge fund portfolios are already started trading crypto-linked securities, he told CNBC.
- "We’re trading from a relative value perspective. So we’re not taking directional exposure, but we’re looking to take advantage of mispricings between the cash product, popular trust that trades on the exchange, and then the futures," he said.
- Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon repeated his crypto-skepticism, saying he personally thinks bitcoin is "worthless," but if clients want access to bitcoin, JPMorgan can provide it.