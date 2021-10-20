Why did Penn National Gaming stock drop today?
Oct. 20, 2021 3:02 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Penn National Gaming (PENN -3.6%) is underperforming other casino sector peers on the day.
- The drop follows some caution from Morgan Stanley on the competitive setup for PENN.
- Analyst Thomas Allen and team say they see PENN as a key beneficiary of the inflection in growth of U.S. casino revenue and the legalization of U.S. sports betting, but note the stock is currently trading at 7.6X 2023 earnings estimates (ex-sports betting) vs. the historical average of 7.1X.
- "While we model PENN achieving 10% market share in US/Canada sports betting / iGaming, we are concerned that it still lacks the technology infrastructure to compete with the leading sports betting operators as the market matures past the initial customer acquisition stage."
- Morgan Stanley starts off coverage on PENN with an Equal-weight rating.
