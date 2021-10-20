Madison Technologies soars on announcement to acquire The Jay & Tony Show
Oct. 20, 2021 3:15 PM ETMadison Technologies Inc. (MDEX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Madison Technologies (OTCQB:MDEX +56.0%) is acquiring production company The Jay & Tony Show.
- The company said acquisition marks Madison's initial entry into television production as it greenlights plans to offer unique content for its OTA broadcast platform, GO.TV, which plans to air original content in early 2022.
- The Jay & Tony Show was founded by Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh.
- Blumenfield and Marsh, who are to be named Co-CEOs of the newly formed Network Group, will be responsible for all content, including the development of an OTT platform and networks that are in the planning stages.