Carrefour reports market share gains in France, Spain
Oct. 20, 2021 3:17 PM ETCarrefour SA (CRERF), CRRFYBy: SA News Team
- Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY +0.6%) reports Q3 comparable sales up 0.8% Y/Y following tough comparisons from Q3 2020 (+8.4%).
- The french retailer maintained its market share momentum in France (-0.3% Y/Y) through the pandemic and reported comparable growth up 24.2% in Brazil. Sales in France were impacted by the introduction of the sanitary pass in large shopping malls.
- Carrefour Spain (-2.3% Y/Y) gained market share despite fewer sales, while in the Italian region, the company returned to growth (+0.8% Y/Y) citing improved customer satisfaction.
- Carrefour confirms its net-free cash flow objective, which was raised to "comfortably" above €1B in July.
- Carrefour stock continues to bounce around over speculation that it may be acquired by one of several private equity firms or other grocers.