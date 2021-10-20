Carrefour reports market share gains in France, Spain

Shopping carts belonging to Carrefour Hypermarket. Logo of the French retailer Carrefour

Cristi Croitoru/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY +0.6%) reports Q3 comparable sales up 0.8% Y/Y following tough comparisons from Q3 2020 (+8.4%).
  • The french retailer maintained its market share momentum in France (-0.3% Y/Y) through the pandemic and reported comparable growth up 24.2% in Brazil. Sales in France were impacted by the introduction of the sanitary pass in large shopping malls.
  • Carrefour Spain (-2.3% Y/Y) gained market share despite fewer sales, while in the Italian region, the company returned to growth (+0.8% Y/Y) citing improved customer satisfaction.
  • Carrefour confirms its net-free cash flow objective, which was raised to "comfortably" above €1B in July.
  • Carrefour stock continues to bounce around over speculation that it may be acquired by one of several private equity firms or other grocers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.