Why did Pinterest stock jump up today? PayPal's looking to buy

Oct. 20, 2021

Pinterest, Reddit, Whatsapp and other Apple Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock surges 14% in late trading after reports that it's in talks with PayPal (PYPL -5.0%) for a deal that could value the social media platform for $45B.
  • Bloomberg first reported that the two companies were discussing a price of ~$70 per share, and Reuters said most of that price would be through stock.
  • Mizuho said the potential acquisition may indicate concerns about PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) hitting its annual guidance of 52M-55M net new active accounts in fiscal 2021, according to Hammerstone Markets.
  • One analyst, though, isn't impressed. Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey said PayPal's (PYPL) potential deal for Pinterest (PINS) makes "zero sense" and may create conflict with PayPal's other large marketplace customers.
  • SA contributor Julian Lin looks at whether Pinterest is attractive at current levels, with or without the merger
