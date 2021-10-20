Why did Pinterest stock jump up today? PayPal's looking to buy
Oct. 20, 2021
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock surges 14% in late trading after reports that it's in talks with PayPal (PYPL -5.0%) for a deal that could value the social media platform for $45B.
- Bloomberg first reported that the two companies were discussing a price of ~$70 per share, and Reuters said most of that price would be through stock.
- Mizuho said the potential acquisition may indicate concerns about PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) hitting its annual guidance of 52M-55M net new active accounts in fiscal 2021, according to Hammerstone Markets.
- One analyst, though, isn't impressed. Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey said PayPal's (PYPL) potential deal for Pinterest (PINS) makes "zero sense" and may create conflict with PayPal's other large marketplace customers.
