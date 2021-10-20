ATI Physical posts another record loss after slashing guidance for second time

Crisis chart graph falling down concept

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

  • ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP -22.3%) has recorded the second biggest intraday loss to reach a post-IPO low after the company trimmed its full-year financial guidance on Tuesday for the second time this year.
  • Issuing preliminary results for Q3 2021, ATI (NYSE:ATIP) indicated softening patient visit volumes despite a sequential improvement expected for both Q3 and Q4 compared to Q2 previously.
  • Commenting on the revised outlook, Jefferies has lowered ATI (ATIP) price target to $4 from $5 to imply a premium of ~10% to the last close.
  • “Improvements in labor recovery and retention remains top of mind, though evidence of referral attrition becomes a second source of equal concern,” the analyst Stephanie Wissink wrote, maintaining the hold rating on the stock.
  • ATI (ATIP) said it took measures to address the staff attrition, which was cited as a reason for the previous guidance cut in July.
