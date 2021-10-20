MicroVision's CFO Stephen Holt to retire
Oct. 20, 2021 3:27 PM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stephen Holt, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at MicroVision (MVIS +6.7%), will be retiring from the firm, effective November 15, 2021.
- Holt will be succeeded by Anubhav Verma, who will join the company on November 15, 2021 as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, overseeing all financial operations at MicroVision. Most recently, Verma served as Senior Vice President, Finance at Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA).
- To facilitate a smooth transition, Holt will continue as an advisor at MicroVision through the first half of fiscal 2022.