Crocs Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 3:28 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.86 (+97.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $609.75M (+68.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 60.6%.
- Over the last 2 years, CROX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Baird picks well positioned brands trading below their prior highs in apparel/footwear environment- a sector which is absolutely feeling the wider market's supply pains. That includes Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), and the firm is maintaining "Fresh Picks" on Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA).
- And as for input costs, while rising raw material prices always call for successful price pass-through - a tension point for apparel - "tight supplies, changing consumer price expectations across categories, and areas of strong relative brand momentum lessen the risks into 2022," notes firm.