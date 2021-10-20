Why is Novavax stock down today?
Oct. 20, 2021 3:33 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Novavax (NVAX -16.3%) today hit a 5-month low amid a report from Politico that a key supplier for its COVID-19 had experienced production issues.
- Novavax responded that it has made progress in mobilizing its global production network over the past year and a half.
- Earlier this month, Novavax insiders, including CEO Stanley Erck, sold millions of dollars worth of shares.
- Despite the recent downturn in share price, year-to-date, shares are up ~44%.
