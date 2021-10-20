Why is Novavax stock down today?

Oct. 20, 2021 3:33 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor36 Comments

Red trend as symbol of economy drop or financial crisis. Business pattern

Arsgera/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.