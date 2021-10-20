Boston Beer Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.20 (-31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $531.44M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
