Chipotle Mexican Grill Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.32 (+68.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+21.3% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect comparable sales growth of 13.7%.
  • Restaurant level operating margin is expected to be 22.7%.
  • New restaurant estimate is 48.64 with average restaurant sales estimate of $2.59M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, CMG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • UBS ratchets its price target on Buy-rated Chipotle even higher on its view that further upside exists with multiple catalysts set to support continued comparable sales growth momentum both near and longer-term.
