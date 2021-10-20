Halliburton upped to Buy at Argus on strengthening energy fundamentals
- Halliburton (HAL +0.9%) edges higher as Argus upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $32 price target, citing improving energy market fundamentals that should result in higher capital spending by E&P companies in 2022.
- Argus analyst Bill Selesky sees Halliburton helped by margin growth and accelerated debt deleveraging, and he anticipates a a "significant" dividend increase in 2022.
- Selesky also says the stock's valuation is attractive given the company's industry position and financial strength.
- Halliburton swung to a Q3 et profit of $236M from a loss of $17M a year ago, while revenues rose 29% Y/Y to $3.8B.