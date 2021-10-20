Udemy sets IPO terms valuing online-learning platform at some $4B
Oct. 20, 2021 (UDMY)
- Udemy Inc. (UDMY) released terms Wednesday for an IPO that could value the online-education platform at up to $4B.
- The company plans to sell 14.5M shares to the public at $27 to $29 apiece, while also granting underwriters the option to purchase up to about 2.2M extra shares for overallotments, according to an S-1 filing.
- Udemy (UDMY) added that Australian investment-management firm Caledonia has expressed a nonbinding interest in buying as much as $75M of the IPO shares. Additionally, the company is setting aside 5% of the available stock for purchase by certain of its freelance class instructors.
- Plans call for the company’s stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “UDMY” following the initial public offering.
- All in, UDMY expects to have about 137.4M shares outstanding following the IPO, or 139.6M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options. That will value the company at $3.7B to $4B, depending on how many overallotment shares underwriters take and where UDMY prices within its expected range.
- The company wrote in its S-1 that it expects to net $377.5M if its IPO prices at a midpoint $28 a share, rising to some $435M if underwriters buy all overallotment stock. UDMY said it intends to use the money for such things as working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures and possible future acquisitions.
- Udemy (UDMY) offers more than 183,000 free and paid online classes to consumers and businesses in 75 languages. The platform had more than 44M students spread across 180 countries as of June.
- UDMY sells company-organized classes for business customers, while also serving as a platform for freelance instructors who sell their courses directly to consumers. Founded in 2010, the firm derives its name from the words “you” and “academy.”
- “We believe traditional education and training methods are fast becoming outdated. Technological advancements and novel industries have significantly altered the types of skills required of workers, and lifelong training and continuous skills acquisition are becoming the norm,” the company wrote in its S-1.
- UDMY’s platform specializes in classes on the latest technology, business skills like team leadership and personal-development subjects like music or drawing.
- The company’s Udemy Business unit has more the 8,600 companies as clients, with current or former customers including Adidas, Lyft and other large firms. All told, the unit’s customers include 42 of the Fortune 100 firms.
- Its freelance instructors receive revenue-sharing deals, and the company said the average paid instructor earned $2,950 in 2020.
- As for financials, UDMY’s revenues rose 24.5% year on year during 2021’s first half to reach $250.6M, allowing the firm to shrink its net loss by 44% to $29.4M:
- UDMY’s pre-IPO investors include Insight Partners, Amsterdam-listed Prosus N.V.’s MIH Edtech Investments, Norwest Venture Partners and Stripes.
