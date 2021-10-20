Radius Health price target raised on Wall Street after trial win for breast cancer drug
- Radius Health (RDUS +15.2%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since May to reach a three-month high after the company announced that its experimental therapy elacestrant met the primary endpoint in a late-stage trial for certain patients with breast cancer.
- Out-licensed to Menarini Group, Elacestrant became the first oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) to yield positive topline data in a pivotal study against standard of care in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC), the company said.
- Wall Street has welcomed the news, with several analysts raising their price targets on the stock. Among them is Goldman Sachs analyst Corinne Jenkins, who lifted the per share target to $33 from $31 to imply a premium of ~114% to the last close.
- “While we acknowledge that there are several oral SERDs in clinical development, including in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors, we are incrementally positive on the regulatory and commercial outlook for elacestrant in 2L+ breast cancer where we estimate $470M in global end-user sales ($70M royalties),” Jenkins wrote.
- Other developers with oral SERD candidates in the pipeline include: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX +2.5%), Zentalis (ZNTL +2.4%) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA +12.0%), Sanofi (SNY +2.2%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -1.5%), Arvinas (ARVN +2.6%)/Pfizer (PFE +1.6%)
- Meanwhile, maintaining the hold rating, Jefferies has raised Radius's (NASDAQ:RDUS) price target to $18 from $15 per share, indicating an upside of ~16% to the last close.
- The analyst Eun K. Yang argues that elacestrant’s commercial success is subject to its ability to show at least three months of progression-free survival.
- However, even then, it will lead to a “modest revenue potential” for the company given its partnership with Menarini and obligations to original licensor Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY).
Following the positive news for elacestrant, Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) which is advancing its SERD candidate OP-1250 in a Phase 1/2 trial received a buy recommendation from Jefferies.