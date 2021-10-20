CSX EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $3.29B (+24.2% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
- Shares +3.57%.
- Operating ratio was 56.4% compared to 56.9% in the prior year period.
- Velocity decreased by 10% and dwell increased by 8% versus prior year.
- “We are committed to helping our customers overcome current supply chain constraints and will continue to take action in order to keep our network fluid and design new solutions that enable the delivery of critical goods to millions of Americans.” said James M. Foote, president and CEO.