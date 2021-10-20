SEI Investments EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $485.32M (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.99M.
- Average assets under administration increased $116.9 billion, or 16%, to $855.7 billion in the third-quarter 2021, as compared to $738.8 billion Y/Y.
- We repurchased 2.0 million shares of our common stock for $119.9 million during the third-quarter 2021.
- Cash flow from operations was $158.9 million, or $1.12 per share, and free cash flow was $144.6 million during the third-quarter 2021.