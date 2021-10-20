Graco EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue

Oct. 20, 2021 4:18 PM ETGraco Inc. (GGG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Graco (NYSE:GGG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 misses by $0.06; GAAP EPS of $0.59 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $486.7M (+10.8% Y/Y) misses by $3.57M.
  • Outlook: "The company continues to target mid to high teen organic sales growth on a constant currency basis for the full-year 2021. Demand levels for all segments remains strong across major end markets and product categories which we expect to continue for the balance of the year," says Mark Sheahan, Graco's President and CEO.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.