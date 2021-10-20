Pebblebrook Hotel Trust acquires two Florida-based properties for $20M
Oct. 20, 2021 4:30 PM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) acquired the 19-room Avalon Bed & Breakfast and 12-room Duval Gardens both based in Key West, Florida, for $20M.
- Based on its initial investment in Avalon and Duval, it expects to generate a forward 12-month incremental annualized hotel hotel NOI, after a 4% capital reserve, of $1.6 to $2.4M.
- The two well-maintained properties will be consolidated and operated as part of the company's Southernmost Beach Resort and managed by Highgate which currently manages the company's two Key West resorts.
- "The location of both Avalon and Duval will allow us to incorporate these properties into our existing Southernmost Beach Resort, enabling us to generate significant operating and marketing synergies," Chairman, President and CEO Jon E. Bortz commented.