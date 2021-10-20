Tenet Healthcare shares up 6% after-hours as company increases 2021 guidance
Oct. 20, 2021 4:39 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) are up 7% in after-hours trading as the company boosted its 2021 guidance.
- Net income for the year from continuing operations is now $7.09 to $7.50 per diluted share, up from $6.25 to $7.17. The adjusted diluted earnings per share is now $6.15 to $6.38. It previously was $5.23 to $5.73.
- The company swung to Q3 2021 net income of $448M from a net loss of $197M in the prior-year period.
- Hospital admissions increased 2.6%, outpatient visits were up 15.3%, and hospital surgeries were 1% higher compared to Q3 2020.
- Same-hospital net patient revenue increased ~11% to ~$3.6B.
- Tenet also handily beat EPS and revenue estimates for the quarter.
- The earnings report was the first with Saum Sutaria as CEO.