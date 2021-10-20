Texas Capital Bank Q3 deposits rise, but net interest income falls on decline in loan fees
Oct. 20, 2021 4:35 PM ETTexas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Texas Capital Bank's (NASDAQ:TCBI) Q3 deposits of $29.8B increase from $28.84B in Q2 and $33.4B in Q1, according to its earnings report.
- Q3 net interest income of $194.1M declines from $197.0M in Q2 and $207.6M in Q3 of 2020 due to a decline in loan fees, partially offset by a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits.
- Non-interest income also fell 30% from Q2 and 65% from Q3 2020, driven by Q2 sale of its mortgage servicing rights portfolio and other non-interest income.
- Q3 non-interest expense increased 3% from Q2 but declined 8% from Q3 of last year.
- Q3 EPS of $0.76 misses the consensus estimate of $1.09; also misses the revenue estimate by $0.65M to $210.35M.
- Records $5M provision for credit losses for Q3, compared with $19M negative provision in Q2 and a $30M provision in Q3 2020.
- Q3 net charge-offs of $3.1M vs. $2.4M in Q2 and $1.6M in Q3 of last year.
- Non-performing assets in Q3 total $87.5M, compared with $86.6M in Q2 and $161.9M in Q3 2020.
- Efficiency ratio of 71.1% improves from 65.6% in Q2 and 62.9% in Q1.
- Earlier, Texas Capital Bancshares EPS misses by $0.29, misses on revenue.