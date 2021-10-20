Navitas Semiconductor debuts trading on Nasdaq

  • Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) commenced trading today under the symbol, "NVTS" after it debuted only 7 years as start-up.
  • The company has $1B+ in enterprise value and $320M+ raise for new markets expansion.
  • With 130+ patents issued or pending, and significant trade secrets including a proprietary process design kit, Navitas believes it has a multi-year lead in next-generation GaN power ICs.
  • Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon, and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight.
  • Navitas completed its business combination with Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOKB) on Oct.19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.