Navitas Semiconductor debuts trading on Nasdaq
Oct. 20, 2021 4:36 PM ETNavitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) commenced trading today under the symbol, "NVTS" after it debuted only 7 years as start-up.
- The company has $1B+ in enterprise value and $320M+ raise for new markets expansion.
- With 130+ patents issued or pending, and significant trade secrets including a proprietary process design kit, Navitas believes it has a multi-year lead in next-generation GaN power ICs.
- Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon, and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight.
- Navitas completed its business combination with Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOKB) on Oct.19.