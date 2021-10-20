Equifax boosts outlook again for full year 2021 after robust Q3
Oct. 20, 2021 4:57 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Q3 earnings beat and double-digit revenue growth is powered by Workforce Solutions, growing 35%, in addition to growth in USIS non-mortgage and International revenue," said CEO Mark Begor.
- Sees full year 2021 revenue to be $4.9B-4.92B vs. its prior range of $4.76B-$4.80
- Expects adjusted EPS to be $7.52-7.62, up from its prior range of $7.25-7.45.
- The earnings conference call will take place on Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Equifax EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue.