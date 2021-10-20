U.S. weekly rail traffic down 4.2% as coal carloads join losers

  • The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reports total weekly US rail traffic down 4.2% Y/Y to 496,983 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending October 16, 2021.
  • Carloads up 1.2% to 229,730; intermodal volume down 8.5% to 267,253 containers and trailers when compared to the same period last year.
  • 5 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase with metallic ores and metals, up 3,471 carloads, to 21,990; chemicals, up 3,000 carloads, to 32,721; and nonmetallic minerals, up 1,157 carloads, to 32,210.
  • Commodity groups that posted decrease included coal, down 2,493 carloads, to 57,772; motor vehicles and parts, down 2,260 carloads, to 13,374; and miscellaneous carloads, down 798 carloads, to 9,601.
  • For the first 41 weeks of 2021, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 9,479,190 carloads, up 7.6% from the same point last year; and 11,346,182 intermodal units, up 8.9%.
  • Region-wise weekly data: North America, 678,899 carloads and intermodal units (-5.1%); Canadian railroads, 79,042 carloads (-1.7%) and 66,873 intermodal units (-14.3%); Mexican railroad, 20,112 carloads (-5.8%) and 15,889 intermodal units (-3.3% Y/Y).
  • Related tickers: Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (NYSE:BIPC).
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) posted a mixed Q3 earnings report that included several disruptions outside the control of the company.
  • Earlier today, Canadian National Railway tracks to new high after earnings topper.
