U.S. weekly rail traffic down 4.2% as coal carloads join losers
Oct. 20, 2021
- The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reports total weekly US rail traffic down 4.2% Y/Y to 496,983 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending October 16, 2021.
- Carloads up 1.2% to 229,730; intermodal volume down 8.5% to 267,253 containers and trailers when compared to the same period last year.
- 5 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase with metallic ores and metals, up 3,471 carloads, to 21,990; chemicals, up 3,000 carloads, to 32,721; and nonmetallic minerals, up 1,157 carloads, to 32,210.
- Commodity groups that posted decrease included coal, down 2,493 carloads, to 57,772; motor vehicles and parts, down 2,260 carloads, to 13,374; and miscellaneous carloads, down 798 carloads, to 9,601.
- For the first 41 weeks of 2021, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 9,479,190 carloads, up 7.6% from the same point last year; and 11,346,182 intermodal units, up 8.9%.
- Region-wise weekly data: North America, 678,899 carloads and intermodal units (-5.1%); Canadian railroads, 79,042 carloads (-1.7%) and 66,873 intermodal units (-14.3%); Mexican railroad, 20,112 carloads (-5.8%) and 15,889 intermodal units (-3.3% Y/Y).
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) posted a mixed Q3 earnings report that included several disruptions outside the control of the company.
- Earlier today, Canadian National Railway tracks to new high after earnings topper.