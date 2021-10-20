LianBio files sets terms for $325M initial public offering
Oct. 20, 2021 5:38 PM ETLianBio (LIAN)BBIO, TARSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- LianBio, which has clinical candidates in several therapeutic areas, has set terms for its $325M initial public offering.
- The offering is for 20,312,500 American Depository Receipts representing 20,312,500 ordinary shares with the share price between $15 and $17.
- The company has applied to list on Nasdaq under the symbol "LIAN" (LIAN).
- LianBio has two candidates in phase 3. Infigratinib (BGJ398) is in partnership with BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) for first- and second-line cholangiocarcinoma. TP-03 is in partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) for demodex blepharitis.
- In China, LianBio plans on initiating a phase 3 bridging and PK study for mavacamten for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The company is partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb on the candidate.