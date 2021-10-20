Magellan Midstream Partners increases quarterly dividend by 1%
Oct. 20, 2021 5:31 PM ET Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)
- Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) declares $1.0375/unit quarterly dividend, 1% increase from prior dividend of $1.0275.
- Forward yield 8.24%
- Payable Nov. 12; for shareholders of record Nov. 5; ex-div Nov. 4.
- Additionally, the partnership's board of directors have authorized a $750M increase to its share repurchase program, to a total of $1.5B. The program has been extended through 2024.
- In 3Q21, Magellan purchased ~8.1M of its common units for $390.7M, depleting the remainder of its previously-approved $750M repurchase program.
