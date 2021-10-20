OneMain Q3 earnings beat reflects strong core lending demand, receivables growth
Oct. 20, 2021 5:26 PM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor14 Comments
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) beats Q3 earnings and matches revenue estimates thanks to robust demand for its core lending products and favorable economic conditions, according to its earnings report.
- Still, shares of OMF slide 2.3% in after-hours trading.
- "During the third quarter demand for our core lending products was strong, and we also initiated the roll-out of our BrightWay credit cards, which we expect will be the next driver of growth for our company," said Chairman and CEO Doug Shulman.
- Pretax income of $376M in Q3 vs. $341M in Q2.
- Q3 EPS of $2.37 beats the $2.28 consensus estimate; revenue estimate of $1.03B is inline with results.
- Consumer and Insurance Segment generated adjusted net income of $316M in Q3, compared with $294M in the prior quarter.
- Q3 originations of $3.9B gains 34% Q/Q; percentage of secured originations was 49% in Q3, down from 53% in Q2.
- Interest income of $1.1B gains 2% from Q2, reflecting higher average net finance receivables, partially offset by a lower portfolio yield.
- Conference call on Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, OneMain Holdings EPS beats by $0.09, revenue in-line.