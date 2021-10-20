FDA authorizes COVID boosters from Moderna, J&J, as well as 'mix and match'

  • The FDA has extended the emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to include booster doses.
  • In addition, the FDA has authorized "mix and match" to allow booster doses that are different from the one that a person received during the original vaccination series.
  • The Moderna booster is authorized for the same population as the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) booster: 65 years and older; below 65 at high risk of severe disease; and below 65 at higher risk due to occupation exposure.
  • The Moderna booster, which is half the dose of the initial inoculations, can be given at least six months after completion of a primary series.
  • The J&J booster can be given two months after an individual received their single dose of the J&J vaccine.
  • The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will discuss the Moderna and J&J boosters tomorrow.
