HP shares climb 4% as PC leader raises dividend payment
Oct. 20, 2021 5:29 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)HPBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor2 Comments
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares climbed almost 4% in after-hours trading, Wednesday, after the PC leader gave an update to its business outlook and raised its annual dividend payment.
- Speaking at HP's (HPQ) meeting with financial analysts, Chief Financial Officer Marie Myers said the company is raising its annual dividend payment by 29%, to $1 a share. Myers said HP (NYSE:HP) was committing itself to returning more value to its shareholders, and it would also continue to buy back company shares as part of a repurchasing plan that still had $8.2 billion in it as of the end of the third quarter of this year.
- It was HP's (HPQ) first analyst meeting since 2019, and was conducted remotely by Myers, Chief Executive Enrique Lores, and other company officials.
- Myers said that even though HP expects its overall PC and printing businesses to be "constrained" due to component shortages and other industry issues, it still believes its 2022 fiscal year earnings excluding one-time items to be in a range of $4.07 to $4.27 a share.
- Earlier this month, research firm Canalys said HP's share of the worldwide PC market fell by almost 6% from the same period a year ago.