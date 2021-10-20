Elliott takes large stake in Canadian National Railway - WSJ
Oct. 20, 2021 5:25 PM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Activist investor Elliott Management has acquired a large position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), the Wall Street Journal reports, adding pressure on the company after announcing the departure of CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest.
- Another activist investor, TCI Fund Management, has a greater than 5% stake in the company and is seeking four board seats in a proxy fight; it has named former Union Pacific executive Jim Vena as its choice to fill the CEO role.
- Elliott, whose stake is smaller than TCI's but still "substantial," also supports Vena has been in talks with Canadian National for weeks, according to the WSJ report.
- This is all part of the fallout from CN Rail's failed bid for Kansas City Southern, which TCI opposed; some analysts think CN Rail looks more attractive without KC Southern.