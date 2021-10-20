HP announces FY22 outlook, raises dividend
Oct. 20, 2021 5:32 PM ETHPQBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor11 Comments
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) at HP’s 2021 Securities Analyst Meeting reiterated financial outlook provided at Q3 2021 earnings.
- For fiscal 2022, the company estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $3.86 to $4.06 and estimates non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $4.07 to $4.27 vs. $3.78 consensus.
- Based on the current environment, HP (HPQ) anticipates generating free cash flow of at least $4.5B for fiscal 2022.
- For fiscal 2022, the company indicated that it expects to return at least 100% of free cash flow through dividends and share repurchases. The company raised annual dividend by 29% to $1.00/share. The balance is expected to be returned to shareholders through share repurchases.
- HPQ +3.533% after hours to $29.6
- Source: Press Release