HP announces FY22 outlook, raises dividend

Oct. 20, 2021 5:32 PM ETHPQBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) at HP’s 2021 Securities Analyst Meeting reiterated financial outlook provided at Q3 2021 earnings.
  • For fiscal 2022, the company estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $3.86 to $4.06 and estimates non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $4.07 to $4.27 vs. $3.78 consensus.
  • Based on the current environment, HP (HPQ) anticipates generating free cash flow of at least $4.5B for fiscal 2022.
  • For fiscal 2022, the company indicated that it expects to return at least 100% of free cash flow through dividends and share repurchases. The company raised annual dividend by 29% to $1.00/share. The balance is expected to be returned to shareholders through share repurchases.
  • HPQ +3.533% after hours to $29.6
  • Source: Press Release
