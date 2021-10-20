Kaiser Aluminum posts big Q3 miss, guides Q4 EBITDA below consensus
Oct. 20, 2021 5:55 PM ETKaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) -6.1% post-market after reporting a wide Q3 earnings miss even as revenues nearly tripled Y/Y to $750M, as "conditions became increasingly challenging" due to supply chain disruptions, labor constraints and higher input costs.
- Q3 shipments volume nearly tripled Y/Y, reflecting strength in demand for defense applications and business jet and improving demand for commercial aerospace as airline travel recovers, but fell 6.5% Q/Q to 315M lbs.; the company's average selling price per pound rose by 1%.
- The company also guides for Q4 adjusted EBITDA for Q4 being similar to Q3's $50M, which is below $70.3M analyst consensus estimate.
- "While our end market demand remains positive, we anticipate cost issues and supply chain disruptions will continue during the quarter,"President and CEO Keith Harvey says. "In addition, the most recent industry wide disruptions in the magnesium and silicon markets and resulting supply demand imbalances are continuing to evolve and remain uncertain at this time."
- Aluminum prices have been hitting 13-year highs as production in China is curbed by power shortages.