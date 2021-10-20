Kinder Morgan Q3 revenues jump 30% as fuel demand boosts volumes

Oct. 20, 2021 7:47 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor44 Comments

Tanker Trucks Transport Fuel

Alan Staats/Getty Images News

  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) -1.4% post-market after posting mixed Q3 results, as earnings miss Wall Street expectations while revenues jump 30% Y/Y to a higher than forecast $3.8B.
  • The company declared a $0.27 quarterly dividend, after generating $397M of excess distributable cash flow above the declared dividend in Q3.
  • Q3 adjusted profit rose 4% to $505M from $485M a year earlier.
  • Q3 distributable cash flow of $1.013B fell 7% from $1.085B in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher sustaining capital spending than in the prior-year period.
  • Reflecting the rebound in fuel demand during the quarter, Kinder Morgan says gasoline volumes rose 9% and jet fuel volumes jumped 56%.
  • Also, Q3 natural gas transport volumes increased 3%, while total refined product volumes climbed 12%.
  • Kinder Morgan says the COVID-19 delta variant held down refined products volumes during the period, but it expects the impact to ease in Q4.
  • The company expects Kinetrex Energy and natural gas pipeline firm Stagecoach Gas Services, both acquired earlier this year, to slightly outperform expectations for the year.
  • For FY 2021, the company says it expects to generate $1.7B in net income and declare dividends of $1.08 per share, up 3% from 2020's declared dividends, as well as DCF of $5.4B and adjusted EBITDA of $7.9B.
  • Kinder Morgan shares closed today at a three-month high of $18.65.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.