Kinder Morgan Q3 revenues jump 30% as fuel demand boosts volumes
Oct. 20, 2021 7:47 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor44 Comments
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) -1.4% post-market after posting mixed Q3 results, as earnings miss Wall Street expectations while revenues jump 30% Y/Y to a higher than forecast $3.8B.
- The company declared a $0.27 quarterly dividend, after generating $397M of excess distributable cash flow above the declared dividend in Q3.
- Q3 adjusted profit rose 4% to $505M from $485M a year earlier.
- Q3 distributable cash flow of $1.013B fell 7% from $1.085B in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher sustaining capital spending than in the prior-year period.
- Reflecting the rebound in fuel demand during the quarter, Kinder Morgan says gasoline volumes rose 9% and jet fuel volumes jumped 56%.
- Also, Q3 natural gas transport volumes increased 3%, while total refined product volumes climbed 12%.
- Kinder Morgan says the COVID-19 delta variant held down refined products volumes during the period, but it expects the impact to ease in Q4.
- The company expects Kinetrex Energy and natural gas pipeline firm Stagecoach Gas Services, both acquired earlier this year, to slightly outperform expectations for the year.
- For FY 2021, the company says it expects to generate $1.7B in net income and declare dividends of $1.08 per share, up 3% from 2020's declared dividends, as well as DCF of $5.4B and adjusted EBITDA of $7.9B.
- Kinder Morgan shares closed today at a three-month high of $18.65.