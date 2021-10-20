PPG cuts full-year earnings forecast as supply chain concerns rise
Oct. 20, 2021 4:53 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) -1.5% post-market despite posting better than forecast Q3 earnings and revenues, as the company expressed concern over rising supply chain disruptions.
- Q3 net income tumbled 22% to $344M from $442M in the year-earlier quarter.
- "Supply chain disruptions worsened during the quarter as various commodity and component shortages restricted both our manufacturing output and that of certain customers," Chairman and CEO Michael McGarry said, adding that the increased disruptions prevented the company from completely fulfilling its strong order books.
- PPG expects the disruptions to persist throughout Q4, easing slightly in overall quantity and magnitude as the quarter progresses; in the meantime, the company plans to prioritize selling price increases and expects Q4 realizations to be sequentially higher.
- By segment, Q3 net sales in Performance Coatings jumped 23% Y/Y to $2.76B, though sales volumes fell 1%, while Industrial Coatings net sales rose 13% to $1.61B, and sales volumes fell 4%.
- For Q4, PPG forecasts aggregate net sales volumes to decline 8%-10% Y/Y.
- For the full year, the company lowers adjusted EPS guidance to $6.67-$6.73 from $7.40-$7.60 previously and below $7.05 analyst consensus.
- PPG shares closed today at $160.43, its highest finish since late August.