Barclays beats on revenue; reaffirms FY21 CET1 ratio expected above 13-14%

Oct. 21, 2021 3:32 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS): Q3 GAAP EPS of 8.50p.
  • Total Income of £5.5B (+5.8% Y/Y) beats by £200M.
  • Press Release
  • CET1 ratio 15.4%, estimate 14.9%.
  • Net interest income of £1.94B vs. estimate £2B
  • Net operating income of £5.35B vs. estimate £5.14B
  • Pretax profit of £1.96B vs. estimate £1.54B
  • Outlook: FY21 CET1 ratio is expected to remain above the target range of 13-14%.
  • BCS expects to deliver a RoTE above 10% in 2021 and Cost: income ratio below 60%.
  • The impairment run rate is expected to remain below historical levels in coming quarters given reduced unsecured lending balances and improved macroeconomic outlook.
