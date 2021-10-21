HighPeak Energy slips on pricing ~$220M public stock offering
Oct. 21, 2021 5:04 AM ETHighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is down -5.88% pre-market on pricing underwritten public offering of 2.2M shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $10.00/share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 0.33M additional shares of the common stock.
- The company plans to use the proceeds to provide funding for general corporate purposes, which may include accelerating its drilling and development activities as well as funding further bolt-on acquisitions.
- The offerings are expected to close on or about October 25, 2021.