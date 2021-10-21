Elbit Systems sells Ashot to FIMI Opportunity Funds for $88M
Oct. 21, 2021 Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has sold all ordinary shares held by its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, IMI Systems Ltd. in IMI's 84.98%-owned subsidiary, Ashot Ashkelon Industries Ltd. and all capital notes of Ashot held by IMI and Elbit Systems, to FIMI Opportunity Funds for approximately $88M in cash.
- Ashot specializes in the manufacture of jet engine shafts, transmissions, gears and gearboxes, landing gear components and tungsten products for the aerospace and defense industries.
- Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said: "Since the acquisition of IMI by Elbit Systems, Ashot has undergone several processes to improve its business focus and operational efficiency. This sale is consistent with our strategy to focus on our core areas of business. We look forward to continuing our cooperative work with both Ashot and FIMI".