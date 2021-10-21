Alaska Air EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue
Oct. 21, 2021 6:06 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.47 beats by $0.15; GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $1.95B (+178.2% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Press Release
- Debt-to-capitalization ratio of 51%, a reduction of 10 points from Dec. 31, 2020.
- Held $3.2 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of Sept. 30, 2021.
- "Thanks to each one of our employees for running our operation and showing remarkable care for our guests, and credit to the leadership team for laying out a measured plan and executing it with discipline. We're all feeling the momentum and look forward to building on our strong foundation for growth in 2022 and beyond." said CEO Ben Minicucci.