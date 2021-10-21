Dow EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue
Oct. 21, 2021 6:06 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Dow (NYSE:DOW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.75 beats by $0.19; GAAP EPS of $2.23 misses by $0.30.
- Revenue of $14.84B (+53Y/Y) beats by $810M.
- Q3 operating EBITDA rose to $3.61B from $1.49B in last year's quarter vs. consensus of $3.40B.
- Outlook: "We continue to see robust end-market demand that is expected to extend into 2022, coupled with near-term logistics constraints and low inventory levels across our value chains," said Fitterling. "Looking ahead, Dow is well-positioned to increase earnings, cash flow and returns as we decarbonize our footprint and achieve our 2030 and 2050 carbon emissions reduction targets. We will continue to build on our competitive advantage with growth from higher-margin, sustainability-driven, downstream solutions, and value-accretive investments to replace end-of-life assets with carbon-efficient and higher-ROIC production. Dow expects to deliver significant long-term value for shareholders as we continue to apply our balanced capital allocation approach to grow earnings while maintaining our strong operational and financial discipline."