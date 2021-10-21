Stantec to acquire select Cardno businesses for $500M
Oct. 21, 2021 6:53 AM ETStantec Inc. (STN)COLDFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) has entered into share purchase agreements to acquire the North America and Asia Pacific engineering and consulting groups of Cardno (OTCPK:COLDF).
- Under the terms, Stantec will acquire the Select Assets for aggregate cash consideration of $500M representing 9.4x the Select Assets’ 2022 expected pre-IFRS16 adjusted EBITDA post-synergies.
- Post acquisition the Co. expects an immediate double-digit accretion to adj. EPS and 2022 net revenue of more than $350M.
- The acquisition is to be funded with existing funds and credit facilities and expected to result in an estimated 1.5x pro forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio upon closing, well within Stantec’s target leverage range of 1.0x to 2.0x.