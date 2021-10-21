Southwest Airlines posts unprofitable quarter amid challenges
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reports Q3 operating revenue of $4.7B, which was down 17% from the pre-pandemic level of 2019. The carrier says it saw a demand deceleration in August and September, but revenue and booking trends began to significantly improve in the second half of September as COVID-19 cases declined. CEO Gary Kelly says LUV saw its available staffing fell below plan. That and other factors caused it to miss operational on-time performance targets during the quarter.
- The company reports a load factor of 80.7% during the quarter vs. 82.5% consensus and passenger revenue per available seat mile improved to $0.1091.
- Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) are down 0.34% following the double earnings beat.