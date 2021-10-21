BeyondSpring treats first patient in mid-stage plinabulinc lung cancer study
Oct. 21, 2021 7:14 AM ETBeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)By: SA News Team20 Comments
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) announces that the first patient has been treated in a mid-stage trial of a combination of plinabulinc in certain patients with small-cell lung cancer (SCLC).
- The investigator-initiated, open-label Phase 2 study will evaluate the lead asset plinabulin in combination with nivolumab + ipilimumab in patients with 3rd line recurrent SCLC who failed checkpoint inhibitors and platinum-based chemotherapy.
- In the study, up to 26 patients will receive the triple combination of plinabulin + nivolumab + ipilimumab.
- In the Phase 1 study, plinabulin combination was able to induce tumor responses in patients who had progressed on platinum and checkpoint inhibitors, with 43% ORR (3 partial responses with tumor reduction >50%). Duration of treatment was as long as 18 months in 1 patient, the company said.