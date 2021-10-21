Blackstone stock climbs after Q3 metrics reach record levels

Oct. 21, 2021

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock rises 2.6% in premarket trading after the investment firm logs in Q3 key financial and capital metrics at record or near-record levels, according to Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman.
  • "Most importantly, we continue to deliver outstanding investment performance for our limited partners, with the third quarter capping our best twelve-month period for fund appreciation," Schwarzman said.
  • Net accrued performance revenue rose 23% Q/Q to $8.3B.
  • Q3 assets under management of $730.7B increased from $684B at Q2-end.
  • Q3 distributable EPS of $1.28 tops the consensus estimate of $0.92 and rose from $0.82 in Q2 and $0.63 in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 fee-related earnings of $779M, or $0.65 per share, vs. $704M, or $0.58 per share, in Q2 and $610.9M, or $0.51 per share, in Q3 2020.
  • Fee-earning AUM of $528.4B vs. $498.9B at Q2 end.
  • Q3 inflows of $46.7B vs. inflows of $37.3B in Q2, bringing inflows over the last twelve months to $147.9B.
  • Realizations were $21.8B and capital deployment was $37.1B.
  • Investment performance by segment (appreciation/gross returns):
  • Real Estate — Opportunistic 16.2%; Core+ 7.6%;
  • Private Equity — Corporate Private Equity 9.9%; Tactical Opportunities 2.3%; Secondaries 17.0%;
  • Hedge Fund Solutions — 1.3%;
  • Credit & Insurance — Private Credit 4.5%, Liquid Credit 1.1%.
