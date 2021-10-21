IQVIA net income more than doubles in Q3 as company raises 2021 guidance

  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) reported strong Q3 2021 results as the life sciences analytics and clinical research company more than doubled its net income year-over-year.
  • Net income increased ~142% to $261M buoyed especially by the research and development solution segment.
  • That business saw revenues increase 32.4% to ~$1.9B.
  • The technology and analytics solutions segments saw revenues rise 10.8% to ~1.3B.
  • Contracts sales and medical solutions grew 12.3% to $201M.
  • R&D solutions ended the quarter with a contracted backlog of $24.4B.
  • The company also boosted its Q4 and 2021 revenue and EPS guidance.
  • In September, IQVIA agreed to provide support for NRx Pharma (NASDAQ:NRXP) for its COVID-19 therapy Zyesami.
