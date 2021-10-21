PayPal's potential Pinterest deal could further 'Super App' aspirations, BofA says
Oct. 21, 2021 7:58 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS), PYPLSHOPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) reported overture to Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) for $45B could help to further the fintech's "Super App" strategy by getting "more involved in the online shopping experience," BofA Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg says in a note to clients.
- Adding merchant relationships and possibly expanding its product portfolio could allow PayPal (PYPL) to compete with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), he added.
- Also sees cross-selling between user bases, expanding revenue stream into advertising, and deepening customer relationships using Pinterest's (PINS) data as other advantages to the link-up.
- "On the other hand, some may question whether PYPL needs to take on the inherent integration and execution risk of doing what would be its largest acquisition ever, while at the same time juggling multiple organic initiatives (i.e. Pay in 4, crypto)," Kupferberg writes.
- Other risks include stiffer competition for users on ad dollars from Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter as regulatory scrutiny intensifies.
- Barclays' Ramsey El-Assal, though, likes the deal and sees "ample potential synergy opportunities."
- After rising 13% in trading on Wednesday, Pinterest (PINS) stock slips 0.4% in premarket trading on Thursday. Meanwhile, PayPal (PYPL) stock fell 4.9% on Wednesday and edges up 0.2% in premarket trading.
- Earlier, Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey said the potential acquisition makes "zero sense" and could conflict with PayPal's other large marketplace customers.