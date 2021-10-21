Nucor EPS misses by $0.14, beats on revenue
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE): Q3 GAAP EPS of $7.28 misses by $0.14.
- Revenue of $10.31B (+109.1% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Shares -2% PM.
Fourth Quarter of 2021 Outlook:
We expect continued strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, potentially exceeding the net earnings record set in the third quarter of 2021. Demand remains robust across most end-use markets, a trend we expect will continue well into 2022. Backlogs in our steel mills and steel products segments remain elevated compared to historical levels.
We expect the profitability of the steel mills segment to improve in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by additional earnings growth at our sheet and plate mills. We expect the profitability of the steel products segment to increase in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021. The raw materials segment's earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 are expected to decrease compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to margin compression at our direct reduced iron facilities.