ALX Oncology gets dosing underway in Phase 1/2 evorpacept leukemia study
Oct. 21, 2021 8:07 AM ETALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)By: SA News Team
- ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) announces that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 ASPEN-05 study evaluating the combination of evorpacept with venetoclax and azacitidine for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- The Phase 1 portion of the study will characterize the safety and confirm the dose of the evorpacept combination, while the Phase 2 portion will evaluate the efficacy.
- The trial is based on promising preclinical data with evorpacept in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in non-clinical models of leukemia, as well as clinical data from an ongoing phase 1 study, the company said.
- AML is an aggressive blood cell cancer that can rapidly progress and lead to death if not treated promptly.