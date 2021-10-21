Embraer delivers 9 commercial, 21 executive jets in 3Q, order backlog surged 5.7% Q/Q
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is trading 0.96% premarket on announcement that it delivered 30 jets in 3Q21, of which nine were commercial aircraft and 21 were executive jets (14 light and seven large), bringing the total deliveries made in 2021 to 86.
- As of September 30, the firm order backlog totaled $16.8B (+5.7% from 2Q end).
- Within the commercial aviation segment, Embraer sold 16 new E175 jets to SkyWest for operation in the Delta Air Lines network. This adds to the 71 E175 jets SkyWest already operates for Delta.
- Within the executive aviation segment, the aircraft manufacturer delivered its 1,500th business jet during 3Q. The milestone aircraft was a Phenom 300E that was delivered to Swiss company Haute Aviation.
- In the Services & Support segment, Embraer forged several contracts during the quarter, including a major aftermarket support package deal with Porter Airlines and a Pool Program agreement with CommutAir, a United Express carrier.
