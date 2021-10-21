Atreca inks MAM01/ATRC-501 licensing deal with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

MOSQUITO

RolfAasa/iStock via Getty Images

  • Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has entered into a licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop MAM01/ATRC-501, a novel monoclonal antibody entering preclinical development, for the prevention of malaria.
  • Shares up more than 11% premarket.
  • Under the agreement, Gates MRI will lead the development of MAM01/ATRC-501 and receive commercial rights in GAVI-eligible countries located in malaria-endemic regions of the world, to advance its charitable purposes.
  • Atreca will retain commercial rights in the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia.
  • Malaria is a life-threatening, mosquito-borne disease that impacts regions of Central and South America, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Oceania.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.