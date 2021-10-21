Atreca inks MAM01/ATRC-501 licensing deal with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has entered into a licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop MAM01/ATRC-501, a novel monoclonal antibody entering preclinical development, for the prevention of malaria.
- Under the agreement, Gates MRI will lead the development of MAM01/ATRC-501 and receive commercial rights in GAVI-eligible countries located in malaria-endemic regions of the world, to advance its charitable purposes.
- Atreca will retain commercial rights in the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia.
- Malaria is a life-threatening, mosquito-borne disease that impacts regions of Central and South America, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Oceania.