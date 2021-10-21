Crocs soars after guidance update helps calm supply chain anxiety

  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) jumps after the retailer hikes the low end of its full-year guidance to a view for 62% to 65% growth vs. a prior outlook for +60% to +65%.
  • The guidance update is helping assuage fears of supply chain disruption heading into the holiday period.
  • "Globally, our teams are managing through the supply chain disruptions to mitigate the impact on our business. Despite the temporary disruptions, we expect 2022 revenues to grow over 20% from 2021 fueled by the strength of our brand and consumer demand globally," notes Crocs CEO Andrew Rees.
  • Digital sales stood out for Crocs (CROX) in Q3 with 69% sales growth to account for 37% of all revenue. Within digital, all regions experienced double-digit growth from last year.
  • Shares of Crocs (CROX) are up 10.38% premarket to $150.04 after the earnings smasher.
